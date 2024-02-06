Tuesday’s Headlines: A Couple of Days Edition

We had an interesting little exchange with Mayor Adams yesterday about his decision last year to halt the Underhill Avenue bike boulevard project just days before the Department of Transportation was about to complete it.
The project has sat in limbo ever since, with Hizzoner saying he wanted to do another, and more intense, round of community engagement, despite the fact that DOT had already done that, and the project is similar to many other bike boulevards that have been installed citywide without a beep of controversy.
We asked what's going on. And, indeed, the mayor reiterated how many agencies he's tasked with doing exactly the same outreach that DOT did already: "We went on the ground with our Public Engagement Unit to communicate with people," he said. "I had them give me reports from FDNY, NYPD to make sure in no way we were going to impede on movement of traffic for emergency vehicles. We knocked on doors. We communicated with people."
But he declined to say the result of all that outreach, which is why supporters of the bike boulevard have filed a Freedom of Information Law request to get the results of the outreach — which likely shows what the first round of outreach showed: residents support the bike boulevard.
The mayor raised the specter of outside influences on the nine-block stretch in Prospect Heights.
"I'm going [to decide] based on the needs of that community," he said. "And what I don't want are those outside the community to dictate what is going to happen on a local level. And so the next day or so, I'll make the determination if we're going to move forward or if we're not. It's going to be based on doing some thorough research and hearing closely, because that was a very emotional issue for people in that area, and I wanted to make sure I respect the voices that were coming in."
Well, the good news is that we'll get a decision in "the next day or so."
But then the mayor said something weird (what else is new?). When Knick-lidded reporter Dave Colon asked what he meant by "the next day or so," the mayor responded, "Yeah, you know, give it a day or so. My definition of 'a day or so' may be different from yours, but we'll come up with the answer."
Oookay.
In other news:
