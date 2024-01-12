Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Honoring Public Space Heroes Edition

Get your tickets for the second annual Public Space Awards. Plus more news.

12:00 AM EST on January 12, 2024

We like to party — and so does Streetsblog's parent organization, Open Plans, which is hosting its second annual "Public Space Awards" on Feb. 29.

Last year's honorees included 34th Avenue Open Streets Coalition/Friends of Paseo Park, Park Slope Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District, Hoboken DOT and more.

This year Open Plans is honoring Corona Plaza vendor-organizers, the Flatbush Nostrand Junction BID, North Brooklyn safe streets and parks organizers and New York City DOT for last year's expansion of summer streets.

Get your tickets here.

And speaking of public space, what do we all think of the DOT's new Brooklyn Bridge lighting scheme?

In other news:

  • At least one moped illegally crosses the Queensboro Bridge bike path every five minutes. (Vital City)
  • Mayor Adams finds more money to stave off budget cuts — this time restoring the number of trash cans. (Crain's, Gothamist)
  • Ford has introduced an "anti-dooring feature" in its latest new Mustang models. (Planetizen)
  • Think NYPD won't tow illegally parked cars? Well... (NY Post)
  • Queens Beep Donovan Richards backs Willets Points soccer stadium proposal. (Gothamist)
  • MTA blames riders , poor design that led to last week's 1 train derailment ... (NY Times)
  • ... while this week's derailment — on the F train — appears to have been the result of a faulty tack that had passed inspections just one day earlier. (Daily News)
  • The National Transportation Safety Board won't investigate the F train derailment despite launching a probe into last week's 1 train mess (amNY), while the Post suggests that maybe it should, but NYC Transit President Richard Davey says all is well. (The City)
  • That reckless Lambo driver who killed a passenger was charged. (NY Post)
  • State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal did a victory lap after judge's recusal from NJ congestion pricing case. (Our Town)
David Meyer@dahvnyc

David Meyer

