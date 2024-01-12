Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines: Honoring Public Space Heroes Edition
Get your tickets for the second annual Public Space Awards. Plus more news.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog New York City
See all posts
Barriers Fail To Keep Drivers From Blocking Bronx Bike Lanes
DOT's new "hardened bike lanes" are hard to get around, says one Uptown bike commuter.
Police Nab One Half of Hit-and-Run Duo Who Killed Pedestrian in Queens Last Year
Cops cuffed a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a 68-year-old pedestrian in Queens late last year. The second driver who hit the victim before also fleeing the scene is still on the loose.
Top New Jersey Congestion Pricing Foe Hasn’t Done His Homework
Josh Gottheimer "ran the numbers" to reveal the MTA will raise over $3 billion annually from congestion pricing — but his math is way off.
Thursday’s Headlines: American Carnage Edition
America's anger problem is fueling its deadly driving problem. Plus more news.