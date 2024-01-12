Friday’s Headlines: Honoring Public Space Heroes Edition

We like to party — and so does Streetsblog's parent organization, Open Plans, which is hosting its second annual "Public Space Awards" on Feb. 29.

Last year's honorees included 34th Avenue Open Streets Coalition/Friends of Paseo Park, Park Slope Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District, Hoboken DOT and more.

This year Open Plans is honoring Corona Plaza vendor-organizers, the Flatbush Nostrand Junction BID, North Brooklyn safe streets and parks organizers and New York City DOT for last year's expansion of summer streets.

Get your tickets here.

And speaking of public space, what do we all think of the DOT's new Brooklyn Bridge lighting scheme?

The Brooklyn Bridge received a glow up!



Starting tonight the Brooklyn Bridge is being lit with energy efficient LED lights. The new lights showcase ‘America’s Eiffel Tower’ and NYC DOT’s extensive restoration work that returned it to its original gray color. pic.twitter.com/PRS3fq1fOk — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) January 11, 2024

