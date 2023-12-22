Skip to Content
Staten Island

Friday’s Headlines: The 2024 Tour de Staten Island Edition

Registration is now open for the Tour de Staten Island bike ride, with 35- and 50-mile options available. Plus more news.

12:03 AM EST on December 22, 2023

If you itch to cycle through Staten Island, but don't want to do it alone (because cars), here's your opportunity.

Tickets have gone on sale for Transportation Alternatives' Tour de Staten Island, which is set for April 21, 2024. (Purchase tickets here.)

Streetsblog plans to be there — "the largest cycling event on Staten Island" is the perfect way to see Richmond County, home to some of the most beautiful parts of New York City and one of the world's greatest garbage dumps turned into a park. Plus, there will be beer.

You can catch the rest of the city two weeks later at Bike New York's Five Boro Bike Tour on May 5.

In other news:

  • It's New York Magazine-official: This year marks the deadliest year for city cyclists ever.
  • Gothamist checked in on the city's plans — which Streetsblog reported on in September— to reinvent the curb starting with 15 blocks on the Upper West Side.
  • Twelve were injured after an MTA bus T-boned a DSNY dump truck. (NY Post, amNY)
  • Reporter and sometime bike delivery worker Wilfred Chan tested out the city's new minimum wage rules — and found himself riding slower and safer. (The Guardian)
  • Did you hear our own Kevin Duggan on the Bike Talk podcast? Check it out.
  • More double-wide bike lanes, please! (Momentum)
  • Wired takes you inside the Bird bankruptcy.
  • The Times dove into automated bus lane enforcement for its local new morning round-up.
  • Here's a rundown of the state's upcoming investment in highway construction. (LoHud)
  • More electric school buses are coming to New York City. (Yahoo! Finance)
  • Vintage subway trains return for the holidays. (Patch, NY Transit Museum)
  • And finally, we neglected our recent days' donors to our annual fundraising drive, so let's honor them now: Thanks, Anonymous Big Donor! Thanks, Lily! Thanks, Jean! Thanks, Conor! Thanks, Stephane! Thanks, Steve! Thanks, Tim! Want to join their ranks? Click below! It's fun!
David Meyer@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

