Friday’s Headlines: The 2024 Tour de Staten Island Edition

If you itch to cycle through Staten Island, but don't want to do it alone (because cars), here's your opportunity.

Tickets have gone on sale for Transportation Alternatives' Tour de Staten Island, which is set for April 21, 2024. (Purchase tickets here.)

Streetsblog plans to be there — "the largest cycling event on Staten Island" is the perfect way to see Richmond County, home to some of the most beautiful parts of New York City and one of the world's greatest garbage dumps turned into a park. Plus, there will be beer.

You can catch the rest of the city two weeks later at Bike New York's Five Boro Bike Tour on May 5.

In other news: