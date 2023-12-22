Staten Island
Friday’s Headlines: The 2024 Tour de Staten Island Edition
Registration is now open for the Tour de Staten Island bike ride, with 35- and 50-mile options available. Plus more news.
Mayor’s Year-End Self-Praise Neglects the Bus — Because There’s So Little To Praise
Hizzoner fell far short of both legally mandated benchmarks for bus lane mileage and his own promises to bus riders.
Adams Misses Mandated Bike and Bus Lane Mileage, Boasts Hollow Street Safety Achievements
Promises made, promises recycled.
Lawyer for NYPD Driver Who Killed 7-Year-Old Blames City for His Client’s Alleged Negligence
The attorney pinned blame for the death on NYPD for failing to enforce parking rules — but did not explain how that should absolve his client of unsafe driving.
Thursday’s Headlines: 34th Avenue Is Officially a Park Edition
The 26-block car-free open street on 34th Avenue in Queens is officially a park! Plus more news.