Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines: Admit It, You Want To Be On A Community Board Edition
Brooklyn Beep Antonio Reynoso wants you to apply. Plus other news.
Komanoff: MTA’s Three-Day Blitz on Toll Scofflaws is Not Nearly Enough
It’s awesome that a three-day sting nabbed 44 autos that had racked up $922,500 in unpaid bridge tolls and fines, but the agency needs to do more.
MTA: N.J. Slept Through the Entire Congestion Pricing Environmental Review
"New Jersey’s claim that it was deprived of adequate opportunities to consult on the project is revisionist history," the MTA's attorneys wrote.
Talking Headways Podcast: Downtown or Not Downtown
Today's podcast brings you back to Mpact conference in Phoenix for a panel about downtowns and urban development.
New Year, New Opportunity to Pass ‘Sammy’s Law’
Reminder: last year, despite the support of Gov. Hochul, the state Senate, Mayor Adams and the City Council, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) refused to allow the lower house to vote on the bill.