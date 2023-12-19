Tuesday’s Headlines: Admit It, You Want To Be On A Community Board Edition

Today's headlines open with a public service announcement: Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso made a big splash by launching his annual community board application process before most other Beeps got out of the gate.

Reynoso's Staten Island counterpart, Vito Fossella, keeps the same web page active for rolling applications, so if you live on the Rock, you can apply for next year. Meanwhile, check back if you live in Queens, The Bronx or Manhattan — those application periods haven't opened yet, but will shortly.

So, for now, Brooklyn residents, click here. Staten Island residents, click here. Join your local board! What could possibly go wrong?

In other news:

Our friends at Hell Gate put out an exhaustive interactive feature about Mayor Adams's web of social, political and business connections (and Jenifer Rajkumar!). And as if to justify all the attention, Adams made a bizarre reference to 9/11 when asked about 2023. ( NY Post

We mentioned yesterday that former Gov. Handsy had flip-flopped on congestion pricing (which he pushed through in the first place). On Monday, the NYC Transit President Rich Davey pushed back at his agency's former boss. ( NY Post

Crain's followed up on our tip about delivery tipping.

You gotta love Clarence Eckerson's latest Streetfilms video about daylighting:

And, finally, from the assignment desk: Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine posted on Threads that a big new portion of the East River Greenway will open today at 1 p.m. We'll be there.

Meanwhile, the new federal Manual on Traffic Control Devices is going to be released tomorrow, making it a huge day in the Streetsblog newsroom. And not just ours...