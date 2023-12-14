Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines: Another Tragedy Edition

Another cyclist has reportedly been killed by a driver. Plus more news.

12:03 AM EST on December 14, 2023

A vigil from 2018, the last “most deadly” year for NYC cyclists.

Another cyclist has reportedly been killed by a driver, at least the 28th of the year — tying 2018 for the deadliest year for cyclists in over two decades.

Little has been reported about the circumstances of the Dec. 8 crash that killed comedian Kenny DeForest.

DeForest "was struck by a motor vehicle while riding a bike," according to a GoFundMe posted to raise money for his care while he was in the hospital. He died on Wednesday surrounded by his friends and loved ones, according to an update posted on the fundraiser.

Tributes poured out on social media for DeForest, whose death was covered by the Brooklyn Paper and his hometown Springfield News-Leader. We'll be following up.

In other news:

  • Gov. Hochul's signature made it a felony to drive with "five or more" license suspensions. Gee, only five? (CBS New York)
  • NYPD put on an illegal license plate enforcement blitz for the local news, but didn't invite the outlet that did a four-part investigation into the "ghost car" crisis earlier this year. (S.I. Advance, ABC 7)
  • Curbed visited the MTA's annual junk sale.
  • The City Council mulls official ban on vending in bike lanes. (Gothamist)
  • "Anonymous donor" saves city composting program from Adams budget cuts. (Gothamist)
  • FDNY EMT accused of dragging ex-wife with car in Brooklyn. (Patch)
  • The West Side Rag did a nice primer on why there aren't enough red light cameras.
  • New Yorkers from all five boroughs rallied on Wednesday for more open streets:
Gersh Kuntzman
  • And, of course, it's time to honor yesterday's contributors to our annual fundraising drive, an august list that you can join just by clicking the logo below. Thanks, MacKenzie! Thanks, Albert!
David Meyer@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

