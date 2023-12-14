Thursday’s Headlines: Another Tragedy Edition

Another cyclist has reportedly been killed by a driver, at least the 28th of the year — tying 2018 for the deadliest year for cyclists in over two decades.

Little has been reported about the circumstances of the Dec. 8 crash that killed comedian Kenny DeForest.

DeForest "was struck by a motor vehicle while riding a bike," according to a GoFundMe posted to raise money for his care while he was in the hospital. He died on Wednesday surrounded by his friends and loved ones, according to an update posted on the fundraiser.

Tributes poured out on social media for DeForest, whose death was covered by the Brooklyn Paper and his hometown Springfield News-Leader. We'll be following up.

In other news:

City officials cut the ribbon on the new double-wide 10th Avenue protected bike lane. ( Gothamist

cyclists in New York City. Between 2016 and 2020, there were 143 pedestrian injuries, 68 cyclist injuries, 314 motorists injuries, and 3 pedestrian fatalities. With this new design, it will be safer, greener, and more pleasant for our community. pic.twitter.com/cdp1g0eEoQ — Erik Bottcher (@ebottcher) December 14, 2023

Gersh Kuntzman