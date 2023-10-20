Friday’s Headlines: Bipartisan War on E-Bikes Edition

This week's headlines are sponsored by City & State's upcoming transportation innovation symposium on Oct. 25. Click the icon to get more info.

A group of City Council members who span the political spectrum have common ground on at least one issue — e-bikes, whose use in the city they hope to stymie, inadvertently or not, by instituting a cumbersome and costly municipal license plate requirement.

The bill from Council Member Bob Holden has 29 co-sponsors among the 51-member legislative body — including recent addition Chi Ossé, a progressive whose support bill proponent Andrew Fine touted in a post on Thursday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "A couple more" sponsors are "brewing," Fine said in a subsequent post.

Holden's bill would institute a blanket license plate requirement for all e-bikes, mopeds and non-car motorized vehicles — to be administered by the DOT, which the bill empowers to serve as a mini-DMV that sets its own license fees and regulations.

New bureaucratic hoops are likely to have a chilling effect on e-bike use, Streetsblog contributor Austin Celestin wrote last week — not just among delivery workers, who are already switching to illegal gas-powered vehicles in large numbers, but for e-bike commuters and casual riders as well.

As Celestin wrote, the legislation "does nothing to rectify the fundamental issues of inadequate street space and dangerous workplace practices" underlying the public's concern about e-bikes and other two-wheel delivery vehicles.

Fine and his Electric Vehicle Safety Association don't care if e-bike use drops, but city policymakers should: Given the choice between bureaucratic nightmares, many delivery workers may simply opt to get a licensed (gas) moped through the DMV over whatever system DOT creates. Fewer e-bikes on the road also diminishes the "safety-in-numbers" effect for all cyclists — adding to the dangers faced by e-bike users, who have died at unprecedented levels on NYC streets this year.

Ossé's spokesman did not respond to an email from Streetsblog offering an opportunity to explain the Council member's support for the legislation.

