Friday’s Headlines: New York’s Least Responsible Driver Edition

Is this New York City's least responsible driver? Probably not, but he's certainly in the running.

The same day a box truck driver struck and killed a 56-year-old cyclist on Clarkson Avenue in Flatbush, Streetsblog reader Steve Flack posted video of a man driving down Vanderbilt Avenue elsewhere in Central Brooklyn in a drop-top convertible with a TV running cable news next to his steering wheel.

The motorist insisted that he wasn't watching the small screen — "I'm not watching it... That's where I get my news."

"I'm not watching TV!" the man insists in the clip, which Flack posted on Wednesday. "It's on, but I'm not watching."

The driving jerk's insistence that he isn't doing anything unsafe is absurd on its face: Smartphone-related distractions are a factor in many car crashes, while past studies of Apple's "CarPlay" dashboard screens have found the tech reduced driver reactivity by 57 percent.

This particular man — who can afford a convertible in New York City but refuses to get himself a Sirius-XM subscription — has a driving record that suggests he ought to pay a little more attention to the rules of the road. His license plate received a bus lane camera ticket in 2022 and a speed camera violation in 2023 — along with several other tickets in recent years for illegal parking including in front of fire hydrants and in the way of traffic, according to city records.

