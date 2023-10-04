Skip to Content
Broadway

Broadway Vision: Watch 15 Years of Transformation in a Single Streetfilm

It's hard to see the big picture of just what has been accomplished between Times and Union squares. That's where Clarence Eckerson Jr. comes in.

12:00 AM EDT on October 4, 2023

Photos: Clarence Eckerson Jr.|

Four views of Broadway’s increasing awesomeness.

The progress on Broadway in Manhattan has been so incremental over the last 15 years that sometimes it's hard to see the big picture of just what has been accomplished between Times and Union squares.

That's where Clarence Eckerson Jr. comes in. The Orson Welles of the streets — who has Broadway B-roll dating back almost to "Citizen Kane" — has now put together a classic Streetfilms video capturing all the changes.

It's a must-see — if only because it will remind you how much can be accomplished when business owners realize that safe, livable streets are better for their bottom line than a bunch of cars stored all day at the curb.

Yes, all your favorite seating areas are here, beautifully maintained by well-funded business improvement districts — yet another reminder that great public spaces should not be the bastion of rich neighborhoods.

And don't miss special appearances by livable streets all stars: Janette Sadik-Khan, Charlie Todd and the irrepressible George Hahn. Enjoy:

Streetsblog

This piece was the work of the Streetsblog staff.

