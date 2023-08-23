Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Who Watches the Watchmen Edition

The NYPD's top risk management official is out after criticizing cops' use of vehicular pursuits. Plus more news.

12:03 AM EDT on August 23, 2023

Wikimedia Commons

A moped rider nearly killed on a Brooklyn greenway. Ten pedestrians in Midtown and another on the Lower East Side all injured on the same day. A woman injured while biking on Houston Street. Two wrecked homes on Staten Island.

All of these happened during (or at the tail end of) NYPD car chases, which are up 600 percent compared to last year. The increased use of the tactic, whatever its merits, is not without its risks, as the sample body count above shows.

Don't tell that to new Police Commissioner Edward Caban — who last week fired the NYPD's top risk management official for criticizing the use of vehicular pursuits, The City reported on Tuesday.

Among Chief Matthew Pontillo's sins was to flag 20 officers involved in chases for "additional training or supervision," according to the report — which seems like a fairly gentle response to the risk associated with a tactic that has had deadly consequences on city streets.

It's unclear how many of this year's NYPD chases have led to crashes, injuries, or deaths. Streetsblog has asked the department several times, but we've yet to receive an answer.

In other news:

  • UNFIT TO DRIVE: The woman who ran injured seven pedestrian in Midtown on Sunday — only to flee before having another crash 11 miles away — likely had a mental health episode before she plowed through a red light and into her victims, aged 24 to 60. (Gothamist, NY Post, amNY)
  • An 87-year-old Brooklyn woman was hospitalized late Monday when a driver struck her while attempted to reverse into a paring spot on Leonard Street in Williamsburg. (NY Post)
  • A car carrying Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, a pro-congestion pricing 2025 gubernatorial contender, was "rear-ended"... while running a red light with its emergency lights on. (Hudson County View)
  • Additional N and R train service starts next Monday. (Daily News)
  • Syracuse debates who'll control the land opened up by the removal of I-81. (Syracuse.com)
  • Outlets that joined Streetsblog in covering charges against the truck driver who killed Brooklyn cyclist Adam Uster included the Daily News and Patch.
  • Finally, City Hall ordered all the agencies to get on message about migrants ... and all complied:
David Meyer@dahvnyc

David covered nearly every community in the city and then some as Streetsblog's do-it-all beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as Streetsblog's deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post. Email David at dmeyer@streetsblog.org

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Department of Sanitation

Sanitation Ends Hells Kitchen Containerized Trash Pickup Pilot Early

These garbage containers must make way for the next generation of containers.

August 23, 2023
Micromobility

The Moped Crisis — An Analysis: The City Needs a Systemic Fix, Justice for Workers and Accountability by Tech Giants

Mayhem — and, more accurately, the perception of mayhem — on the streets of the city is provoking a new backlash against delivery workers. But are poor workers really the ones to blame?

August 23, 2023
Traffic Enforcement

Driver Gets Traffic Ticket for Killing Cycling Advocate

The driver who cops say ran over and killed Brooklyn cycling advocate Adam Uster was charged on Tuesday with a mere traffic ticket for the death.

August 22, 2023
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: A Long Night’s Journey into Carnage Edition

How did a homicidal driver get from Herald Square all the way to the 188th Street in Queens — 11 miles away! — before being caught? Plus other news.

August 22, 2023
See all posts