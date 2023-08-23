Wednesday’s Headlines: Who Watches the Watchmen Edition

A moped rider nearly killed on a Brooklyn greenway. Ten pedestrians in Midtown and another on the Lower East Side all injured on the same day. A woman injured while biking on Houston Street. Two wrecked homes on Staten Island.

All of these happened during (or at the tail end of) NYPD car chases, which are up 600 percent compared to last year. The increased use of the tactic, whatever its merits, is not without its risks, as the sample body count above shows.

Don't tell that to new Police Commissioner Edward Caban — who last week fired the NYPD's top risk management official for criticizing the use of vehicular pursuits, The City reported on Tuesday.

Among Chief Matthew Pontillo's sins was to flag 20 officers involved in chases for "additional training or supervision," according to the report — which seems like a fairly gentle response to the risk associated with a tactic that has had deadly consequences on city streets.

It's unclear how many of this year's NYPD chases have led to crashes, injuries, or deaths. Streetsblog has asked the department several times, but we've yet to receive an answer.

