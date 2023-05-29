Monday’s Headlines: Memorial Day Edition

We’re going to take today off to honor Memorial Day, sad as always, but especially so this year when 13 cyclists and three dozen pedestrians have been killed.

We’ll be back tomorrow with more news, but for now, don’t miss Doug Gordon’s 10th-anniversary coverage of Citi Bike today in Streetsblog. And speaking of which, Jon Orcutt had a mega thread about Citi Bike’s birth:

And the Daily News editorial board did the ultimate rowback: “Our fears, and the widespread fears of many others a decade ago, proved unfounded,” the paper said in its praiseworthy coverage of the 10th anniversary.

Meanwhile, to keep you sated while you’re hanging out at the beach or at a three-day hockey tournament where your team loses all four games, here are some headlines:

  • Such entitlement: So, apparently, morale in the NYPD is down because cops can’t keep breaking the law with tinted windows, covered plates or invalid registrations. (NY Post)
  • Defector took Mayor Adams to task for lying about being a skateboarder.
  • Remember that incident in Central Park when the crazy lady called cops on a Black birder? Well, three years later, and birder Christian Cooper has something to say. (NY Times)
  • Parents in Brooklyn want safer streets near schools. (WABC)
  • It’s time for a little criminal mischief … in Teheran! (Radio Free Europe)
  • We must stop subsidizing driving by subsidizing parking. (Planetizen)
  • Welcome to the war on cars, Lydia Polgreen:

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Remembering Cyclists and Pedestrians Lost in 2009

By Brad Aaron |
Cyclists gather Sunday at the Ghost Bike installation for Julian Miller, killed in Brooklyn last September. Photo: denali2001/Flickr Just a few hours into the new year, New York recorded its first pedestrian fatality of 2010. At around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, January 1, an unidentified 50-year-old man was struck and killed in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. The […]
This is no way to get across a busy park. (Not shown — the last stretch when cyclists must dismount).

Monday’s Headlines: Weekend Ride Edition

By Streetsblog |
It was quite a Sunday: A Santa ride in Jackson Heights, more pedestrian discrimination on the Upper East Side, and a memorial ride for a beloved pediatrician who was killed in Central Park because the Parks Department and the Central Park Conservancy don't care about cyclists. That, plus all the news.

This Week: West Side Greenway Changes, Giovanni Nin Memorial

By Streetsblog |
A late addition to the Streetsblog calendar that Hudson River Greenway users will want to squeeze into their schedules tonight: Community Board 7’s Parks and Recreation committee will hear from the Parks Department about changes to the greenway in Riverside Park intended to reduce conflicts between pedestrians and cyclists. The greenway can get uncomfortably crowded […]