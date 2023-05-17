Wednesday’s Headlines: Terror in the Courtroom Edition

Two homicidal villains who mowed down victims with cars will be sentenced today.

In Manhattan, Sayfullo Saipov, who killed eight people with a truck on the Hudson River Greenway in 2017, is facing multiple life sentences for the terror attack, the Daily News reported. In Brooklyn, Tariq Witherspoon will be sentenced to what is expected to be less than a year in prison for the hit-and-run killing of beloved Williamsburg teacher Matthew Jensen, who would have turned 60 this week.

Witherspoon has pleaded guilty to the top count of criminally negligent homicide, but friends of Jensen will be on hand in Danny Chun’s courtroom to make sure the jurist appreciates the gravity of the situation. Streetsblog will be there, too.

Also on the agenda today is a presser featuring Transportation Alternatives, Open Plans, Los Deliveristas Unidos, United Parcel Service and other groups demanding better and wider bike lanes to handle the increasingly popular e-bikes and e-scooters. We did a bit of a preview here.

In other news: