Monday’s Headlines: The ICYMI Congestion Pricing Edition

The news broke so late on Friday that you might have missed it, but Streetsblog was first out of the gate with the exciting announcement that the federal government had basically approved congestion pricing, paving the way for one last 30-day public comment period before implementation can begin.

It’s now looking like the tolls will go live before summer 2024.

The Daily News, amNY, The Post, Politco and Crain’s followed (so did the Times … with a doozy of a correction at the bottom). The Daily News added a pro-congestion pricing editorial.

The news means it’s all over but the shouting … from New Jersey lawmakers who claim that congestion pricing is an unfair tax on Garden State residents. That’s preposterous, given the tax that Garden State residents have been burdening New Yorkers with for nearly 100 years. Doug Gordon had the perfect bon mots:

Every day suburban commuters in their cars descend upon Manhattan, polluting the air we breathe, injuring and killing people, occupying space and diminishing the quality of life of all who live and work here. If there's a war, it's one that car drivers are waging on New Yorkers. https://t.co/TO9uzPRfqZ — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) May 6, 2023

And Assembly Member Robert Carroll of Brooklyn prepped the “no exemptions” argument:

Time to get Congestion Pricing done with no exemptions. The only way to reduce congestion, pollution and make our streets safer is for everyone to pay every time they enter the congestion zone. @StreetsblogNYC @RidersAlliance @MTA @StreetsPAC https://t.co/UQAGCzBDf4 — Assemblymember Robert Carroll (@Bobby4Brooklyn) May 5, 2023

In other news: