Friday’s Headlines: Cautionary Tale Edition

For all you New Yorkers who don’t have a driver’s license, here’s a sad story sent over by a Friend of Streetsblog, who requested anonymity to share his bizarre personal story:

I went to a Bank of America branch to close the accounts of my companion. I have her Power of Attorney, plus she was with me. (Her speech is minimal, but she is able to I can act for her. But she was not asked.)

The Bank of America representative would not release the funds. Instead, he made a photocopy of the original Power of Attorney and forwarded it to his legal department — mind you, again with my companion seated right next to me.

They would not verify my companion’s identify as the maker of the Power of Attorney even with her sitting next to me. I offered her passport as proof of her identity, but it was deemed not good enough because it had expired. I said she had, and has, no reason to renew it as she won’t be traveling out of the country for the remainder of her declining life.

No, they needed a current passport, one that hasn’t expired. That, or a current driver’s license. I’ve known [her] for 27 years. She never once drove in those 27 years, and is long past being able to drive. So why would she have a current driver’s license, I asked.

All I was told was that to establish who she is requires a current driver’s license. An expired one wouldn’t do either.

I said that many people don’t have passports and many people, especially in New York, don’t have a driver’s license. Are they not people? Do they not legally exist? Do you have to drive to be an identifiable person? Is it required that you drive a car for you to be identifiable by your bank and able to withdraw your money?

This is what I call CAR-tesian (il)logic: I do not drive, therefore I am not.