Tuesday’s Headlines: The Ultimate Accessory Edition

Tout le monde was talking about David Byrne’s appearance at the Met Gala last night, where the Talking Heads frontman showed up with the ultimate fashion statement: his bike.

Sure beats AOC in a form-fitting “Tax the Rich” dress, right?

The coverage in Uproxx suggests that he actually rode said two-wheeler to the event in honor of Karl Lagerfeld (though, this being New York City, it’s pretty clear he didn’t have secure bike parking). The Robb Report — which is like the Daily News, except for people who make eight figures — was dismissive of Byrne’s choice of transportation:

The Met Gala is known for its groundbreaking fashion and iconic entrances (i.e. Billy Porter arriving on six men circa 2019), but David Byrne may take the cake for the most bizarre, specifically because it was so mundane. Rather than taking an Escalade or Bentley, the vocalist strolled onto the Met carpet with his bicycle that was fitted with a basket and a bell — because accessories make the man great, after all.

The New York City Department of Transportation, naturally, was practically burning down the house with excitement, retweeting New York Magazine’s photo:

told ya cycling’s at an all-time high in nyc https://t.co/pPJncvrcu7 — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) May 2, 2023

The bike was, indeed, the best way to get to the event — just ask Paris Hilton, whose van got blocked by people protesting her and others’ egregious wealth, the Post reported.

In honor of Bryne, we’ll wear our best suits on our bikes today (but don’t expect us to be in white).

In other news from a not-so-busy Monday: