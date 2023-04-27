Thursday’s Headlines: Parking Book Party Edition

It’s party time, livable streets style.

On Tuesday, May 9, our friends at Open Plans will throw open their spacious rooftop space in Soho to celebrate the launch of Henry Grabar’s book, “Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World” (Penguin). Grabar, who writes for Slate and is very generous with his links to Streetsblog, will be on hand for a Q&A session with Vice’s Aaron Gordon, plus will take your questions, sign books and raise a few glasses will all who attend.

Tickets are going fast — of course they are, it’s a free event! — so click here to get some.

In other news from a super busy Wednesday:

Bus lanes are for buses ?? On Monday, May 1, we’re launching automated bus lane enforcement cameras on the Bx35 ? Clear bus lanes along 181 St and the E. L. Grant Highway mean faster trips for 19,000-weekday riders. pic.twitter.com/uOFKmcCCCw — MTA (@MTA) April 26, 2023

And you think you have a bad commute. Check out these kids forced to climb over or under freight trains because rail companies are awful. (ProPublica)

Could this be why congestion pricing is stalled?