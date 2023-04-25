Tuesday’s Headlines: DOT Makes News Edition

The Department of Transportation announced early on Monday — and doled out the exclusive to the Daily News — that it would do more to combat this year’s horrifying increase in cyclist deaths (first reported by Streetsblog).

A lot of the projects mentioned — such as McGuinness Boulevard in Brooklyn and Third Avenue in Manhattan — have been previously reported on, but it was nice to see the Addabbo Bridge finally make the list.

Of course, who knows what will happen? The Hasidic community in Williamsburg is already gearing up to fight the DOT’s Bedford Avenue proposal, Gothamist reported.

We’ll keep our eyes on DOT’s progress this year, as the agency is required by city law to build 50 miles of protected bike lanes in calendar year 2023. Nothing announced on Monday suggests the agency will get there, but a spokesperson at least promised more bike infrastructure than in any prior year.

In other news from a supremely busy day: