Friday’s Headlines: ‘Intermittent’ Closures on the Brooklyn Bridge Bike Lane Edition

PSA: The Brooklyn Bridge’s two-way protected bike lane will experience “intermittent” closures from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday to accommodate maintenance work on the 140-year-old span, according to DOT.

A flashing sign informing riders of the closure was posted at the Brooklyn entrance to the bridge on Thursday, and the agency also posted about the closure on Twitter:

Work on the #BrooklynBridge will require FULL intermittent 15-minute closures of the #BikeNYC lane on 4/21 10AM-12PM. Flaggers will be present. Cyclists who do not want to wait are advised to use the Manhattan Bridge bikeway. pic.twitter.com/VA1a5mSs83 — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) April 20, 2023

Cyclists hoping to cross the East River may want to opt for the Manhattan Bridge rather than risk running into a closed-down bridge. Of course, they could always brave the pedestrian promenade — though it’s probably a bad idea on a spring Friday when the area will be packed with tourists.

In other news: