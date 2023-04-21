Friday’s Headlines: ‘Intermittent’ Closures on the Brooklyn Bridge Bike Lane Edition
PSA: The Brooklyn Bridge’s two-way protected bike lane will experience “intermittent” closures from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday to accommodate maintenance work on the 140-year-old span, according to DOT.
A flashing sign informing riders of the closure was posted at the Brooklyn entrance to the bridge on Thursday, and the agency also posted about the closure on Twitter:
Work on the #BrooklynBridge will require FULL intermittent 15-minute closures of the #BikeNYC lane on 4/21 10AM-12PM. Flaggers will be present. Cyclists who do not want to wait are advised to use the Manhattan Bridge bikeway. pic.twitter.com/VA1a5mSs83
— NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) April 20, 2023
Cyclists hoping to cross the East River may want to opt for the Manhattan Bridge rather than risk running into a closed-down bridge. Of course, they could always brave the pedestrian promenade — though it’s probably a bad idea on a spring Friday when the area will be packed with tourists.
In other news:
- NYPD chased a driver through an outdoor dining shed and still couldn’t catch him. (NY1)
- Americans who actually need pick-up trucks are starting to think small. (The Economist)
- The Manhattan parking garage that collapsed on Wednesday had a laundry list of documented structural issues. (NY Post)
- But New York City is years away from being able to inspect its more than 1,200 parking garages. (Gothamist)
- MTA officials are making moves to seize nine properties for the next phase of the Second Avenue subway. (THE CITY)
- Finally, our Editor-in-Chief Gersh Kuntzman took his war on NYPD’s “disdain for basic civility” to Vital City. Check it out.