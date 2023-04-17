Monday’s Headlines: Mayhem in Manhattan Edition

The big news today will be yet another clusterf**k in Lower Manhattan as the House Judiciary Committee (aka the Committee to Re-Elect the Former President) has a field hearing at Federal Plaza over Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s decision to charge a former New Yorker with fraud for allegedly doctoring his business records to cover up an affair.

It’s weird to make a federal case out of something a city DA probably does about 100 times a year, but then again, upstate Rep. Elise Stefanik says the hearing is really about local Democrats’ failed policies (which is an even weirder thing for a federal judiciary committee to meet about, but still, there you have it). Here are the details from the elephant’s mouth itself:

If the GOP lets anyone with any real knowledge on the subject actually testify, of course, the members of Congress will hear the truth about New York City: that crime isn’t really as big a deal here as it is elsewhere, as Gothamist pointed out. But our guess is this hearing is not a real exercise in fact-finding.

We’ll, of course, be on hand anyway because major news events provide the Parks Department with regular excuses to allow everyone to park on and in Foley Square and Thomas Paine Park, desecrating Lorenzo Pace’s monument to the horrors of slavery, “Triumph of the Human Spirit.”

In other news from a busy weekend: