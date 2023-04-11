Tuesday’s Headlines: The Paper (License) Plate Caper Edition

For years, New Yorkers — this reporter included — have wondered what was going on with all the temporary license plates on the road, and whether any of them were legit.

Fortunately, Streetsblog’s Jesse Coburn has figured it out, and the rest of the city is catching up. Coburn spent Monday morning discussing his “Ghost Tags” series with WNYC’s Brian Lehrer and his outraged callers, including a New Jersey driver who’d had his plate number stolen by a fraudsters and one visionary city resident with a novel proposal:

“I don’t know why New York City permits out of state [plates],” Balfour in Queens told Lehrer and Coburn. “They don’t pay taxes to renew our roads. They don’t pay a fee to get their license renewed. But the New York guy, who has New York plates and New York license, he has to pay taxes on these guys that are using our roads, that come from out of state. Obviously they live here, but they’re not contributing to the cost of maintaining the roads.”

“I hear you, Balfour,” Lehrer replied. “Though I don’t think anybody, or not many people, want to go so far as banning out-of-state drivers.”

Coburn’s “Ghost Tags” focused on the problem of fraudulent out-of-state plates, specifically those from New Jersey and Georgia. He identified some 300,000 temporary tags issued in those two states alone by auto dealers who’d been caught issuing paper plates to unregistered vehicles.

You can read the full three-part series here. Coburn also reported this morning on new legislation proposed in the City Council to address the problem. Always remember: Streetsblog gets action.

In other news:

Bail reform is holding up the state budget, with the MTA’s future in the balance. (NY Post)

Cyclist deaths are up, and DOT is teaming up with Chubby Checker on a fun new PSA campaign to warn for-hire vehicle passengers not to door cyclists. (DOT release, ABC7 NY)