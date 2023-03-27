Monday’s Headlines: Time to Turn that Crap into Gold Edition

The big news in our world over the weekend was that curbside composting at every single Queens residence starts on Monday.

Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch promoted the effort at Archie Spigner Park in Queens (admittedly, we were too busy doing our taxes to attend, but wanted to offer our full support), but this is super important. Gothamist was there, fortunately.

As the city’s second- (or third-) best website reported, “The service will expand to Brooklyn on Oct. 2. By March 2024, the composting program will reach Staten Island and the Bronx before finally being available to homes in Manhattan on Oct. 7, 2024.”

Let’s be honest: If Tisch pulls off citywide composing (which now seems in reach), plus creates a new (and real) containerization pilot from that McKinsey report we’re all dying to read, her legacy is secure, even before the likely, but not-inevitable, Adams second term.

In other news: