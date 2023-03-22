Wednesday’s Headlines: End Parking Minimums Edition

The big news is that on Thursday at 11 a.m., our friends at Open Plans will be hosting a rally in City Hall Park to demand the end of outdated rules that require developers to build far more parking than is needed.

The rally coincides with the release of an Open Plans white paper making the case for full elimination of parking mandates — the simplest and most impactful route to an increase in housing development at lower cost with the side benefit of more walkable and safe neighborhoods (plus lower carbon footprints).

The Adams administration’s “City of Yes” zoning proposal is making its way through the review process, so now is the best time to read the white paper [PDF], which, frankly, lays it all out:

How we are not in a parking crisis — we are in a housing crisis. So building more housing should be the priority.

How parking mandates create “a self-perpetuating cycle of car-dependence.”

How for every 1.2 parking spaces constructed, one unit of housing is lost — an almost one-to-one tradeoff.

And, most important, how this craziness all came about.

So head to the fountain in City Hall Park on Thursday morning for the “Plan for People Not Parking” rally —and hang with the cool pro-development, pro-livable cities, pro-open space crowd at Open Plans (plus the League of Conservation Voters, Regional Plan Association, Riders Alliance, Transportation Alternatives, Tri-State Transportation Campaign, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, Council members Shekar Krishnan Lincoln Restler and Jen Gutierrez and others.

Until then, here’s the news: