Monday’s Headlines: We’ve Done It Again Edition

The awards continue to pile up for Streetsblog’s Jesse Coburn for his 2022 piece on the unique danger faced by city kids as they go to and from school.

On Friday, the Sigma Awards — with honors “the best data journalism from around the world,” named Coburn’s piece as the best single project … in the world (and that’s a big deal, considering that winners in other categories include journalists from Le Monde, Der Spiegel, El Pais and the Australian Broadcasting Company).

If you haven’t read the piece, you missed one of the most important stories about the danger of New York City streets for the most vulnerable — an omnipresent fact of life ignored by the political elite, even though in 2022, 16 people under the age of 18 were killed in car crashes.

But don’t just take our word for the fact that this story was an amazing piece of American journalism; this is what the esteemed panel of judges said about the story:

The findings not only revealed the dangerous journey to school each day by thousands of children, but also that the streets near schools serving poor students and students of color are seeing even more accidents. All of this despite millions spent by the city to make school streets safe. What’s stunning about the work here is the size of the outlet — Streetsblog — a small, nonprofit, with just one person on the byline. Yet Streetsblog leveraged the power of available public data and invested in a deep dive into understanding what was putting children in harm’s way and told a compelling story along the way.

You don’t need to be Frank Rich to know that’s a rave. So allow us to publicly congratulate Coburn on the victory while also hinting to our readers that he has much more to come in the next few weeks. Stay tuned.

