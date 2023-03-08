Wednesday’s Headlines: Crime and Punishment Edition

Two lives intersected in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday. One person went home to a life of misery, pain, anger and resentment without relief. The other person just went home.

As reported by Kevin Duggan yesterday, the Postal Service driver who struck and killed Jeffrey Williamson in 2021, and was found guilty of the misdemeanor last month, was sentenced to a fine, a driver’s education course, and a six-month loss of his driver’s license — a sentence so low that it seemed a parody of accountability.

“A driving course? If you kill someone with a car you should not be allowed to drive, ever,” said one Streetsblog reader on Twitter:

1000 dollars, that's how much a life is worth. Also, wtf? A driving course? If you kill someone with a car you should not be allowed to drive, ever. And as always, the ones with blood in their hands are @NYC_DOT and @NYCMayor for keeping our streets dangerous. https://t.co/aSJ0VeMYK0 pic.twitter.com/OXSnng2jmy — Pedro ????? (@_pjrt) March 7, 2023

Williamson’s widow, Christopher Brimer, said she was stunned that driver Sergei Alekseev, who was only facing a 30-day sentence at the maximum, didn’t get even a day of his freedom revoked by Justice Marisol Martinez Alonso, who admitted she was moved by Alekseev’s tale of a downward spiral (complete with a mother back in Russia suffering from Covid)

“This is a very sad case all the way around. There are no winners here,” the jurist said before handing down the light sentence.

No winners? Perhaps. But one big loser: The notion that reckless drivers will be held accountable by a culture that treats road violence like just another unavoidable, tragic “accident.”

