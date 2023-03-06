Monday’s Headlines: A Weekend of Carnage Edition

It was another weekend of carnage across the city thanks, in part, to hit-and-run drivers.

A Brooklyn mom saved her son from a hit-and-run truck driver, shielding her teenager and receiving the worst of the impact, saving him, the Daily News reported (the Post had a lesser account).

A Citi Bike rider in Manhattan was critically injured by another hit-and-run driver. (NYDN, NY Post)

A drunk driver hit and killed a woman on the heinous Van Wyck Expressway service road. (1010 WINS)

On the plus side, cops reported that they had arrested the hit-and-run driver who killed Shevon Cintron in December in Harlem, the Daily News reported.

The weekend was so bloody that Council Transportation Committee Chair Selvena Brooks-Powers called for action.

“Every single time life is lost on city streets, impacted families need swift justice,” she said in a statement. “Last year about a third of all traffic fatalities were hit-and-runs and yet the NYPD only managed to solve four of them.” She called for the Council to pass her bill that would require the city to create a reward for individuals “who provide information leading to the apprehension, arrest, or conviction of an individual involved in a hit-and-run.”

No dollar amount is in the bill (and skeptics would point out that Brooks-Powers had a hand in eliminating a reward that was in another Council bill that would have gone to people who report cars that are illegally, and unsafely, parked in bike and bus lanes).

Despite so much death and maiming going on, the Times continued its devotion to the privately owned automobile. In this case, it came in the form of the Gray Lady hand-holding people who want to buy electric cars — with not a single word about the deleterious effect of cars on cities. Repeat after us, New York Times: Electric cars are still cars. And cars ruin cities.

Indeed, even artificial intelligence knows that, as we proved over the weekend by having a brief conversation with the Microsoft Bing chatbot. With surprisingly little prompting, Bing was able to describe the terrible problem of cars in cities, prescribe solutions, and beg area politicians for relief.

You pols wouldn’t want to be thought of as dumber than a computer, now would you?

In other news: