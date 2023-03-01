Wednesday’s Headlines: Shoveling Off to Work Edition

So much for all that snow talk. The storm left a scant dusting over most of the city (and more in The Bronx) and will likely be long gone by the time you read this (nonetheless, the weather-obsessed Post did at least two stories on the flakes). Still, it was the only real snow this year, so our old man editor filed his usual dispatch with, um, not so much dispatch (he’s old).

Here’s his road report, in case you missed it. And here’s amNY‘s third-person version.

In other news:

The big story yesterday was the city’s big reveal of three over-the-top plans to finally make Brooklyn Heights love the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. Each glossy rendering was greener than the next! (NYDN)

We obviously took a very different angle, focusing on the construction of an expensive and obtrusive temporary highway.

Oh, and speaking of the BQE, some road repairs will start as early as tonight, which we snarked on.

Written another way: “Hey, Brooklyn Heights and Columbia Street, get ready for a carmageddon of cut-through you didn’t ask for.” https://t.co/OZ5lpKucIB — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) February 28, 2023