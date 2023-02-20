Monday’s Headlines: Presidents Day Edition
We’re going to take the day off to honor all the presidents (some of whom we actually liked), but we would be remiss if we didn’t give you a digest of the weekend’s news:
- Speaking of presidents, the Times offered a great piece about why President Biden should stop shilling for the electric truck industry.
- Lots of outlets covered the weekend of carnage that included a pedestrian killed during a botched police chase (NYDN, NY Post) and a 7-year-old girl killed by a reckless driver in Astoria (NYDN, NY Post). We rounded up all the bloodshed into one tight package of outrage, including two stories that the Daily News and Post also did separates on: Two cops arrested in separate incidents for reckless and/or drunk driving.
- Speaking of carnage, a reckless driver killed a worker at a Bronx car wash. (NYDN, NY Post)
- More New Yorkers hate those ugly cell-phone towers. (NYDN)
- We read it a few weeks ago in Upper East Site, but Gothamist followed the “there is poop on our shoes” story.
- Another fire, this time at a Brooklyn e-bike shop, makes one wonder when the industry is going to get ahead of this issue instead of hoping it’ll go away. (NY Post)
- See you now, alligator. (NYDN, NY Post, Gothamist)