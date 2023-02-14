Tuesday’s Headlines: Fix the BQE/Love is In The Air Edition

It’s Valentine’s Day — and nothing gets the hearts of Streetsblog’s staff jumping like a potential highway removal.

That’s not quite what North Brooklyn’s top elected officials proposed at a press conference on the future of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway on Monday, but it’s not far off — the pols said they want to reverse the “harms” caused by the crash-prone, emissions-spewing “stain on Brooklyn,” which cuts through their neighborhoods like a gash.

“If we miss this opportunity to address the harms of the past, make no mistake: New York State is to blame,” Borough President Antonio Reynoso warned while promising to take his fight to the state Department of Transportation.

Reynoso and company’s show of force came after Streetsblog’s Julianne Cuba reported that state DOT has “no plans” to redesign the corridor outside of the city-owned, 1.5-mile triple cantilever stretch in under Brooklyn Heights.

“No one organizes better than Brooklyn, and we will not be silent in the face of this neglect,” the current Beep and former Council member said. (The Daily News, Brooklyn Eagle and Brownstoner all covered Borough President Reynoso’s call to action.)

Right on, Mr. President.

Inbox: Brooklyn BP Reynoso is turning up the heat on the state DOT over its lack of interest in redesigning the BQE, most of which it owns. “If we miss this opportunity to address the harms of the past, make no mistake: New York State is to blame,” Reynoso said. https://t.co/IfM8pwHjpg pic.twitter.com/zjLl26a3s9 — Colin Kinniburgh (@colinreads) February 13, 2023

In other news: