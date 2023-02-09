Thursday’s Headlines: ‘Inside Edition’ Gets Action Edition

You won’t be-leaf this!

Of all the license plates Streetsblog Editor Gersh Kuntzman has fixed since he began his “criminal mischief” campaign in the fall, one stands out in particular — “Leaf Man,” whom Kuntzman caught five separate times (!) with a leaf obscuring part of his Jersey plate.

But the jig might be up for the foliage fraudster after TV’s “Inside Edition” confronted him over it for a segment on Kuntzman’s crusade.

The frequent foliator, who has racked up more than $6,000 in fines in the last five years, first claimed he’d “backed into a tree” — before railing on red light and speed cameras, which city stats show reduce speeding and save lives.

“I gotta pay for every light that changes and speed? They’re ripping us off!” he claimed.

(Kuntzman visited the toll evader’s plate again the morning after the “Inside Edition” segment ran Tuesday night, and the leaf was gone. “Small victories,” he said in his own post.)

The fun didn’t stop there. Asked by “Inside Edition” about a city police officer’s parked blue Mazda sedan with peeling paint — which hasn’t received a ticket since 2020 — an NYPD rep claimed it was “natural wear and tear” that the officer “only recently noticed.”

Hours later, though, the plate had been swapped for a clean replacement.

But one thing keeps haunting us: Kuntzman is the Michael Jordan of criminal mischief — no matter how many times he claims to have retired the shtick, he keeps coming back.

Now — thanks in part to Inside Edition — he’s getting results:

SMALL VICTORIES: Today, I saw Leaf Man — the blatant foliator whom I've caught FIVE TIMES previously. But today — one day after @InsideEdition covered my criminal mischief campaign — he showed up in Lower Manhattan without his leaf! You're welcome, @NYC_DOT! pic.twitter.com/85utMcuJ1i — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) February 8, 2023

In other news: