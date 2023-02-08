Wednesday’s Headlines: Speaker Adams’s Ongoing Assault on Congestion Pricing Edition

She has no power (except her pulpit and sway with outer borough state pols), but New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams can’t stop trashing congestion pricing as bad for her constituents … when it in fact, it will be good for them.

First, here’s what she said at Tuesday’s Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, where our own Kevin Duggan fueled his belly and his mind:

“My opinion is that we’re going to have a lot of folks that will be encountering some issues because of congestion pricing,” she said when asked about the legally required tolling plan that she has no power to alter.

Reiterating what she said back in September 2022, she claimed the still-not-set tolls would be a “financial burden” on “people who are already pushed to the limit.”

“Congestion pricing,” she concluded to applause, “I feel — and a lot of my constituents and folks in Queens feel — it’s just not going to do the right thing by a whole lotta folks in the outer boroughs.”

“since congestion charging began [20 yrs ago], Central London has divested 50,000 morning-peak entries in private cars, but has gained more than five times as many peak arrivals via non-car modes, 270,000 per day” https://t.co/obeFHn3P2t — Jon Orcutt (@jonorcutt) February 7, 2023

Some of what Adams said is simply not true: Only a tiny number of people in the “outer” boroughs drive into or through the congestion tolling zone — Manhattan below 60th Street — but far more people take transit to get to the area. So any toll on the few that helps the larger transit-using group seems like the definition of equity.

Also, data across all neighborhoods show that car owners are wealthier than their transit-using neighbors, meaning that a toll on those drivers that benefits transit is, again, equitable.

Not to mention that the latest evidence from London suggests the toll will boost transit and discourage driving — and reduce the pollution Adams inexplicably claimed would result from congestion pricing — which is another win for people already pushed to the limit.

We don’t profess to know the political machinations behind Adams’s continued assault on congestion pricing, but we know it will be better for her constituents and her city.

In other news: