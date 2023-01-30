Monday’s Headlines: Empire State Shill-ding Edition

We were so bowled over by the late Chiefs-Bengals game that we’ll get right to the news … except to point out that the Post and the News were right to be pissed off at the hue on the Empire State Building last night.

Philadelphia is not the Sixth Borough.

Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory. pic.twitter.com/RNiwbCIkt7 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 29, 2023

In other news:

People don’t like noise (but really helicopters are the worst because no one is doing anything about it)! (NY Post)

Subway crime is down. (Crain’s)

On Sunday, amNY followed us and the Times on the Adams administration’s Brooklyn Bridge skate park plan.

The MTA has quietly gotten rid of the WiFi on buses, mostly because no one used it. (Gothamist, then amNY)

The Daily News had a story about a car driver who burned to death inside his car. The paper didn’t bother to run the plates, which would have at least heightened the made-for-tabloid mystery: 27 speed camera and one red-light ticket in less than two years.

In case you missed it, Ginia Bellafante’s column this weekend was about how a parking lot near the South Street Seaport remarkably retains its status as a historic landmark, despite New York’s crushing need for housing. (NY Times)

Finally, the New York Post lost transportation reporter David Meyer to Streetsblog — where he’ll become deputy editor on Feb. 6 — and suddenly the paper decided it didn’t need a full-time reporter on the beat, according to Nolan Hicks’s late Friday tweet: