Friday’s Headlines: State of the City Edition

Everyone covered Mayor Adams’s first real State of the City address.

The Daily News found it a “wide-ranging policy blueprint” that was “light on details.” The Post found Hizzoner obsequious in his copious shout-outs to Gov. Hochul. (The Tabloid of Record also covered Adams’s announcement of an electrified taxi fleet and did a basic overview.) The Times and amNY highlighted Adams’s claim that his agenda would support “working people,” though The City suggested he went that route because he lacks a “signature proposal.” (The Paper of Record also got the handout scoop about Adams’s composting expansion, plus threw in a sidebar about a public space idea at the Brooklyn Bridge.)

To be clear, Streetsblog focused on the news you, our readers, can use, with coverage of the aforementioned taxi greenification and the Brooklyn Bridge park idea, plus other livable streets Easter eggs (and our Photoshop team even did a nice graphic).

Gothamist took issue with the mayor’s latest attack on bail reform. The burgeoning website also followed the composting story.

Crain’s focused on health and housing.

In other news from an under-reported day:

