Wednesday’s Headlines: A ‘Grand’ New Addition

Stop what you’re doing and celebrate one thing: starting today, for the first time, Long Island Rail Road trains will be able to go to and depart from the East Side of Manhattan instead of to and from Penn Station.

Plenty of smart people have been carping about a decades-old project that ran way over budget, but it’s still one of the biggest infrastructure improvements we’ve seen in our professional lifetimes (and our old man editor didn’t earn his nickname because he’s some Gen Z guy).

Ben Kabak carped and hyped at the same time:

Planning for East Side Access began in the 1950s and the current work began in 2007. It’s insanely over budge and long delayed but can be transformative for Long Island. — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) January 24, 2023

Pretty much every outlet previewed Wednesday’s grand Grand Central opening:

Gothamist was quick to point out, that the $11.6-billion project “was originally scheduled to wrap up in 2011 at a cost of $4.3 billion.”

The Daily News called it a $12.7-billion project.

The Post played up how the MTA is running a limited schedule for the first three weeks.

amNY stuck to jaw-dropping numbers: “The 750,000-square-foot terminal, situated 17 stories underneath Grand Central…”

Hell Gate had the best (and most pessimistic) take.

In other news:

Obviously we got scooped on the biggest news of the day, but we are happy to report that our former Streetsblog colleague David Meyer will return to us after a three-year stint at the New York Post to become our Deputy Editor. We’ll share more news soon about Meyer’s role, but suffice it to say he will kick ass.

hi! today is my last day at the new york post. i'm extremely excited to start feb. 6 as the DEPUTY EDITOR of STREETSBLOG ?? pic.twitter.com/qo6pZo4jL3 — David J. Meyer (@dahvnyc) January 24, 2023