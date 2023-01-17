Tuesday’s Headlines: ‘Criminal Mischief’ Hits the Really Big Time Edition

No disrespect to the New York Times, Gothamist, the Daily Mail, NY1, Queen of the Click, Road.cc or any of the many publications that have jumped on our old man editor Gersh Kuntzman’s “criminal mischief” campaign to rein in scofflaw drivers, but on Monday, the New Yorker dropped what might be the biggest bombshell of them all:

The “Talk of the Town” piece by Dan Greene portrayed Kuntzman as a hammy heroish, riding around town (mostly around precinct station houses, frankly) repairing the intentionally defaced license plates of people who believe they should be allowed to drive recklessly in school zones without punishment. Our favorite part? Greene, who had biked around with Kuntzman as he (Kuntzman) committed criminal mischief to fix plates, described Federal Plaza — home to courthouses, judges, federal officials, cops, firefighters and even the FBI, as “a hotbed of malfeasance.”

If that isn’t a pretty damning observation, we don’t know what is.

In addition, Kuntzman continued his criminal mischief crusade with two more videos on Monday:

If you saw today's story in @NewYorker about my one-man CRIMINAL MISCHIEF spree (https://t.co/5bVHIeFVKK), you'll LOVE today's entry in the canon: A Park Sloper who was obviously tired of obeying the law! pic.twitter.com/f35UqdmgZk — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) January 16, 2023

And this one, where he caught a possible cop:

I just caught an @NYPD72Pct cop (or cop adjacent perp) with a double-defaced plate that required a little CRIMINAL MISCHIEF. This guy somehow thinks the 2022 "9/11 Never Forget" placard is a get-out-of-jail-free card, but someone should tell him it still destroys his integrity. pic.twitter.com/Wg1lMPEa8i — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) January 16, 2023

In other news from a slow Martin Luther King Day holiday (we were off to honor a great American):