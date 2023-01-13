Another Pedestrian is Dead on Brooklyn’s Dangerous Kings Highway

A pedestrian was killed by the driver of a private sanitation truck late on Thursday along a notorious stretch of Kings Highway in Brooklyn that is known for crashes.

According to police, Diego Andrade, 58, was crossing E. 14th Street in Midwood at around 11 p.m. when the unidentified driver of a massive 2016 Mack truck turned left from Kings Highway and slammed into the pedestrian, causing severe body and head trauma. EMTs treated Andrade on the scene, witnesses told Streetsblog, then sent him to Maimonides Medical Center, where he died.

The sanitation truck driver remained on the scene and was not charged, though the description of the crash suggests only two possibilities: that he ran a red light or failed to yield to Andrade. NYPD declined to provide additional information.

Crashes are common along Kings Highway, especially in the commercial zone where Andrade was killed. Last year, according to city stats, there were 41 reported crashes on just the 10 blocks between Coney Island Avenue and E. 21st Street — a stretch that includes a bus route but is narrowed by having the curbside lane filled with stored cars. The crashes injured one cyclist and 13 pedestrians.

The Department of Transportation has never addressed the dangers of that stretch of Kings Highway going back to at least 2009, according to the agency’s website.

The portion of Kings Highway where Andrade died is represented by Inna Vernikov in the City Council. In the entire district last year, there were 1,333 reported crashes last year, or more than 3.5 per day on average. Those crashes injured 60 cyclists and 165 pedestrians. Vernikov herself has contributed to the danger that pedestrians face in that neighborhood, with a driving record that features repeated speeding, as Streetsblog reported.

Since our last coverage of Vernikov’s driving record was published on Sept. 13, 2022, Vernikov’s car has been nabbed four more times for speeding in city school zones. According to records, none of the latest tickets has been paid. (We reached out to Vernikov for comment and will update this story if we hear back.)

According to the Department of Transportation, Andrade is at least the third pedestrian killed this year.

— with Gersh Kuntzman