Tuesday’s Headlines: ‘Criminal Mischief’ and Punishment Edition

Remember this spicy bit of criminal mischief posted by our editor last week? Well, you’d better remember it, because the Manhattan district attorney consultant depicted in the video resigned after an internal investigation that began after we told the world about his plate-covering shenanigans on Friday:

One last INCREDIBLE episode of CRIMINAL MISCHIEF today, featuring an ex- @NYPDDetectives negotiator now working for (and getting a placard from!) @ManhattanDA Alvin Bragg. This guy SO DISCRETELY covered his plate that you almost want to tip your hat (except that he's a perp). pic.twitter.com/nGOHUhB9w7 — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) January 7, 2023

Early on Monday, a spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg said an investigation had been launched. And then later in the day, the same spokesperson said the worker in question — a former NYPD hostage negotiator who was more recently an “hourly consultant” for (and placard recipient from) the DA — had resigned.

Perhaps there’s a lesson out there for all of you public servants who are defacing or covering your license plate. It’s wrong and you will be caught … if not by the authorities, at least by our old man editor, apparently.

