Monday’s Headlines: A Busy Weekend of News and Criminal Mischief

It was a busy weekend of both news and more criminal mischief by our editor, whose one-man crime wave began after the arrest of lawyer Adam White for un-defacing a would-be scofflaw’s covered license plate.

White’s case has been dismissed, but our editor continues to fan out across the city finding more egregious attempts by cops and private citizens to evade speed, red-light and toll cameras with all manner of nefarious tricks that the mayor doesn’t seem to care about.

Like this one:

Today in CRIMINAL MISCHIEF in @NYPD78Pct I saw something I'd never seen before — making this MUST-SEE criminal mischief! Seriously, you gotta see what this asshole BMW driver is doing on Prospect Park West! pic.twitter.com/YdvDR2HPh1 — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) December 9, 2022

And he also busted one of his neighbors who is trying to fool authorities by registering a car to one plate, but screwing on a different one:

If @NYPD78Pct wants to arrest me for CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, here's me not damaging anyone's car or plate — and I'll countersue my neighbor with plates that contradict the car's registration, which to me is the real CRIMINAL MISCHIEF. pic.twitter.com/iikFuEFCnn — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) December 10, 2022

And, of course, the cops may arrest people for criminal mischief — but they do it, too:

WORLD EXCLU: This is the CRIMINAL MISCHIEF video that will bring an onslaught of middle-of-the-night harassing phone calls and threats from cops (I've already had 1) because it's absolute CRIMINAL MISCHIEF against an @NYPD84Pct cop who should be punished by @NYPDPC and @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/saVgNWQOKN — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) December 9, 2022

Kuntzman’s criminal mischief spree will continue for a while longer, until he either busts everyone, or is arrested, whichever comes first.

In other news:

