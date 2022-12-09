SEE IT: Pedestrian Struck by Reckless Driver in Bath Beach

It’s so horrifying to see — yet, apparently, there’s nothing to see here.

The NYPD has no information about a vicious crash involving a reckless driver failing to yield to a woman in a marked crosswalk, striking her and slamming her to the ground on Wednesday in the Bath Beach section of Brooklyn.

A video of the crash was posted to YouTube and generated considerable frustration and anxiety on Reddit (trigger warning):

For those who can’t stomach the video, it depicts a woman crossing Cropsey Avenue, with the light at the intersection of 21st Avenue. The driver of a white BMW, moving at considerably more than the 5 miles per hour at which the city recommends drivers make turns, enters the intersection to make a left onto Cropsey and accelerates into the pedestrian who is crossing with the light directly in front of the car.

With the light, in a crosswalk & still not safe. Look where she landed. I would bet the NYPD would report she was not in the crosswalk (mid block). https://t.co/b6573UVNlU — sqddxjQ48j (@sqddxjQ48j) December 7, 2022

The person who posted the video on YouTube also gave the driver’s license plate number — KRC7822 — which revealed a long list of transgressions, including 10 speed-camera infractions and one red-light ticket in just 13 months. The driver remains free to keep transgressing because camera-issued tickets do not count against a driver’s record, and insurance companies are not notified about multiple infractions, under state law. The car has no unpaid tickets, meaning that this driver pays for his or her recklessness — meaning the Sheriff’s Department is not on the case, either.

The NYPD told Streetsblog it has no information about the crash because “there is no apparent criminality,” a spokesperson said. The crash is not being investigated by the Collision Investigation Squad, so there will not likely be charges, even for failure to yield.

That’s the case in most crashes. So far this year, there have been 95,629 reported crashes, or roughly 280 per day in New York City. And 45,504 people have been injured in those crashes.