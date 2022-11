Thursday’s Headlines: Happy Thanksgiving Edition

We’re going to take today off to spend four hours on various trains, subways and feet to visit relatives in the country, but we’ll be back on Friday with a heaping dose of news leftovers.

But before we leave you, we would be remiss if we didn’t beg you to work up your appetite by reading Friend of Streetsblog Aaron Short’s Hell Gate story about the growth of the Staten Island turkey population:

Enjoy your holiday.