Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Dangerous Staten Island Arterial; No Charges

A senior citizen was run over and killed by the driver of a Ford van on Monday afternoon at a notorious Staten Island intersection, but the driver was not charged, said the NYPD.

According to cops, Yingqui Liu, 73, was crossing South Avenue at around 3 p.m. when the driver, whose name was not released, slammed into him as he turned left from Forest Avenue. A Google image taken just one month ago shows that the intersection in which Liu walked did not have a proper pedestrian signal on the western side of the crosswalk.

Forest Avenue is a dangerous roadway. In just one year, there have been 60 reported crashes in the short stretch between Willow Road and South Street, injuring 33 people, including two cyclists and eight pedestrians, according to city statistics.

This is a developing story and will be updated.