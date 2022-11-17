Thursday’s Headlines: Berry Bad News Edition

It’s another day, another delay on the city’s attempt to build out another open street as nicely as the crown jewel that is Paseo Park in Queens.

The most recent sad news comes for Berry Street, as the Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday night that its previously announced plan to create North Brooklyn’s first bike boulevard was getting delayed until spring 2023.

What’s to blame? Angry neighbors? Obstruction-loving local elected officials? The entire DOT planning unit stuck in a virtual line for Taylor Swift tickets? The answer is that new old standby: the supply chain!

“There’s a number of variables that really contributed to this, most notably is the significant challenges that we have with our contractors and the supply chain,” Kyle Gorman, who manages the DOT’s open streets program, told the Community Board 1 Transportation Committee. “It’s not news to anyone here tonight that the wider economy and our entire society has been profoundly affected by the pandemic and shift in how people are working and where people are working and jobs and different types of things that are required of the work that we need to do to actually implement these different types of designs.”

So it’s back to the waiting game for the volunteers at the Berry Street open street, who’ve put three years and counting into their efforts to keep the open street going. The reward for the latest wait is basically the same plan that the DOT promised to do in 2022 [PDF], but with an additional connection running up to the open street/proposed public plaza on Banker Street and North 15th Street. Let’s hope the supply chain is sorted out by then.

In other news: