Tuesday’s Headlines: More the Merrier Edition

We couldn’t be happier that Hell Gate is eating our lunch on the hypocrisy of supposed law-and-order types supporting a right-wing, pro-police gubernatorial candidate while driving around in cars with scores of violations on their record.

Law and order for thee, but not for me?

One day after the upstart website published Liam Quigley’s great piece about an Adams administration staffer driving around in a ghost car (the kind on which the mayor said he’d crack down), Christopher Robbins wrote up the Lee Zeldin truck rally that was led by recidivist reckless driver Inna Vernikov and featured many vehicles with multiple infractions.

A few weeks ago, we caught Vernikov with 23 camera-issued tickets, but she didn’t call us back. She also didn’t respond to Robbins, who likely wanted to ask her how she reconciles being a school-zone speeding law-breaker with her support for electing supposedly tough on crime Lee Zeldin.

Jeff Coltin midwifed the whole thing:

If you’re excited about it this, you’re not allowed to complain about the big motorbike / ATV rides. https://t.co/Mceri4U1Db — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) November 6, 2022

We’re just happy that other outlets are getting in on the “hey, reckless driving is part of law and order” beat. But truth be told, we wish we’d had the Zeldin convoy story; it’s a good one.

In other news: