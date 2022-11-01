Tuesday’s Headlines: Rally for Bikes and Buses Edition

Bus riders will rally today because of how bad bus service is (inset) without dedicated lanes. File photo: Dave Colon
Bus riders will rally today because of how bad bus service is (inset) without dedicated lanes. File photo: Dave Colon

Today’s a big day for people who care about bus riders: Riders Alliance, Transportation Alternatives and a host of others will rally at the corner of Northern and Junction boulevards in Queens to demand progress on the “all but stalled” implementation of the Streets Master Plan.

The 2019 law requires the Adams administration to build 30 miles of protected bike lane and paint 20 miles of dedicated bus lanes this year, something that isn’t going to happen (as Streetsblog reported earlier this month). So far, according to the TA and Riders Alliance trackers, the city has only done 9.3 miles of bike lanes and 5.4 miles of bus lanes.

Time’s a-wastin’, what with the end of the painting season almost here. Our own Julianne Cuba will be reporting live from the intersection of Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst and Corona.

But until then, here’s the roundup of yesterday’s news you could use:

  • The big story of the day was the Citi Bike price increase. No matter how the company wants to spin it, the decision to change the way non-Manhattan e-bike rides are charged amounts to a massive cost hike on annual members. Streetsblog and amNY covered.
  • Hell Gate a fun photo spread from the annual Bike Kill.
  • Why is Mayor Adams denying what former Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams demanded: ferry service to Canarsie? (The City)
  • Likely future Assembly Member Juan Ardila championed more trains for Queens in a Daily News op-ed.
  • Speaking of the news editorial page (hi, Mike! Hi, Josh!), Alex Duran had a good piece linking New York’s trash problem to its supposed crime problem.
  • The MTA has entered the Hochul protection program as it shills Mayor Adams’s increase in subway cops (NY Post, amNY). Of course, Hochul isn’t doing herself any favors, either, in the eyes of the Tabloid of Record.
  • Speaking of the MTA, looks like someone screwed up and forgot to open an all-important entry gate at the Times Square Shuttle on Monday morning:

  • And let’s end with some fun Halloween videos, made possible (mostly) due to open streets:

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

This Week: Rally For Better Bus Service

By Streetsblog |
As subway ridership reaches historic highs in NYC, bus ridership has gone down — which DOT’s recent “Mobility Report” attributes to slow speeds exacerbated by traffic congestion. The good news is that we know how to fix the problem: Off-board fare collection, signal priority for buses at intersections, dedicated bus lanes, and buses that carry more passengers can all get […]
STREETFILMS

The New Bus Campaigners

By Clarence Eckerson Jr. |
Transit advocates think bus service is declining because of longstanding policy neglect, and that something can and ought to be done about it. They’re pushing elected officials and transit agencies to apply changes like bus lanes, all-door boarding and traffic signal priority.

Brewer to DOT: Start Looking Into a Bus-Only 14th Street

By David Meyer |
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer is calling on DOT to study making 14th Street a bus-only thoroughfare while L train service is disrupted during Sandy-related repairs. To allow for urgently-needed fixes to the L train tunnel, the MTA is considering either a full shutdown of service between Bedford Avenue and Eighth Avenue for 18 months, or a three-year […]