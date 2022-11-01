Tuesday’s Headlines: Rally for Bikes and Buses Edition

Today’s a big day for people who care about bus riders: Riders Alliance, Transportation Alternatives and a host of others will rally at the corner of Northern and Junction boulevards in Queens to demand progress on the “all but stalled” implementation of the Streets Master Plan.

The 2019 law requires the Adams administration to build 30 miles of protected bike lane and paint 20 miles of dedicated bus lanes this year, something that isn’t going to happen (as Streetsblog reported earlier this month). So far, according to the TA and Riders Alliance trackers, the city has only done 9.3 miles of bike lanes and 5.4 miles of bus lanes.

Time’s a-wastin’, what with the end of the painting season almost here. Our own Julianne Cuba will be reporting live from the intersection of Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst and Corona.

But until then, here’s the roundup of yesterday’s news you could use:

The big story of the day was the Citi Bike price increase. No matter how the company wants to spin it, the decision to change the way non-Manhattan e-bike rides are charged amounts to a massive cost hike on annual members. Streetsblog and amNY covered.

Hell Gate a fun photo spread from the annual Bike Kill.

Why is Mayor Adams denying what former Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams demanded: ferry service to Canarsie? (The City)

Likely future Assembly Member Juan Ardila championed more trains for Queens in a Daily News op-ed.

Speaking of the news editorial page (hi, Mike! Hi, Josh!), Alex Duran had a good piece linking New York’s trash problem to its supposed crime problem.

The MTA has entered the Hochul protection program as it shills Mayor Adams’s increase in subway cops (NY Post, amNY). Of course, Hochul isn’t doing herself any favors, either, in the eyes of the Tabloid of Record.

Speaking of the MTA, looks like someone screwed up and forgot to open an all-important entry gate at the Times Square Shuttle on Monday morning:

Good morning @MTA. There’s a video on Instagram of dozens of people being forced to climb over railings at Times Square because all of the exits were locked while trains were running. In what world is this okay??? pic.twitter.com/g2hor5bLRD — Make the Astoria Line IRT Again (@julestrainman) October 31, 2022

And let’s end with some fun Halloween videos, made possible (mostly) due to open streets:

Halloween on East 4th Street! Best in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/Tu3ioqG3I8 — Assemblymember Robert Carroll (@Bobby4Brooklyn) October 31, 2022