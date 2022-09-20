Tuesday’s Headlines: No Comment Edition

A 9-year-old boy was killed on Friday as he walked on a sidewalk in Sheepshead Bay by a driver. It was all over the news (and on our site, too).

On Monday, we asked City Hall if the mayor would like to comment.

[Insert cricket sounds here.]

Yes, there’s a lot going on in New York City every day, and we certainly don’t expect the mayor to issue a statement about everything.

But a 9-year-old boy. On a sidewalk. And the driver wasn’t given so much as a summons. That deserves a mayoral statement.

In other news from an epically slow news day on the livable streets beat:

It’s time to raise the speed limits … on the subway! (amNY)

Bus crash rates are heading in the wrong direction, thanks to new hires. (Gothamist)

The same MTA board committee meeting revealed that transit users want more service. (Hell Gate)]

The recidivist reckless driver who cops say killed Baby Apolline last year is trotting out the same loathsome legal argument that the city made for why he shouldn’t be held responsible, either. (Brooklyn Paper)

Don’t miss Little Amal on Wednesday in Jackson Heights. (Walk With Amal)

And, finally, our friend Clarence Eckerson really loves the Second Avenue bike lane when the United Nations is in town. Why can’t we always have this?

MY GOD! #bikenyc 2nd Ave!! CAN WE KEEP THIS?!! Yeah I know it’s for UN General Assembly but getting rid of car parking and then placing metal barricades has made riding 2nd just like it feels in Paris! @NYC_DOT @OpenPlans @StreetsblogNYC @TransAlt @bikenewyork pic.twitter.com/iQ6nisJ7s4 — Streetfilms (1,041 videos!) (@Streetfilms) September 19, 2022

And that’s all, folks.