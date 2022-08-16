Tuesday’s Headlines: Hurricane Vickie Edition

It’s hard not to both be attracted and repulsed by Council Member Vickie Paladino’s made-for-Twitter confrontation with an alleged squatter in her Eastern Queens district. You kinda have to see it to believe it (and wait until the end when the alleged squatter blows pot smoke in the conservative’s face):

There’s a known squatter house in my district at 20th Ave and 146th street in College Point. This morning I viewed the house and confronted the squatters personally. This will not stand on my watch. Homeowners have rights and our neighborhoods deserve better. More action coming. pic.twitter.com/8Qtr6y5cnr — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) August 15, 2022

We won’t profess to claim we know what’s going on — and none of the other outlets that Paladino alludes to in the video posted stories yesterday — so if we hear anything, we’ll keep you posted. But it’s a truly priceless moment when Paladino threatens the alleged squatter with media coverage:

“The newspapers are going to be here, you know,” she says towards the end.

“To do what?!” the alleged squatter spits back.

It’s must-see TV (but, please, everyone, please: shoot horizontal!)

In other news: