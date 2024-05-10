Friday’s Headlines: Hochul Signs ‘Sammy’s Law’ Edition

Gov. Hochul signed Sammy's Law on Thursday. Click here for our coverage of the governor's appearance in Brooklyn to sign the bill, in which she endorsed extending the city's red light camera program — but did not say whether she also supports expanding it to more locations.

Mayor Adams appeared at the bill signing, but once again hedged on how much he plans to take advantage of the authority vested in him by the new law to make speed limits on certain city streets as low as 20 miles per hour.

"All streets are not the same and we should not have speed limits within the entire city based on the makeup of one belief or one philosophy," Adams said on Thursday — echoing similar comments from earlier this week.

The law takes effect on June 19, after which it will be up to the City Council to legislate a new citywide speed limit and Adams's Department of Transportation to decide whether to set slower — or faster — speed limits on any streets.

All eyes turn to the DOT, which will hopefully put out some sort of plan for what it will do with its new powers in the coming months.

