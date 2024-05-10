Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines: Hochul Signs ‘Sammy’s Law’ Edition
Gov. Hochul signed Sammy's Law on Thursday. Plus more news.
Gov. Hochul Backs Red Light Camera Renewal
The governor shied away from backing an expansion of the program.
City of ‘No’: Community Board Members Don’t Want Newcomers Stealing ‘Their’ Parking
The road to more housing is paved with lots of people who don't want to give up parking, as the mayor is finding as his City of Yes plan goes forward.
Thursday’s Headlines: Speed-Limiting Tech Edition
State Sen. Andrew Gounardes continues his push to force reckless drivers to install speed limiters in their cars. Plus more news.
DOT Official: All Our Free Parking Justifies Keeping Curb Space for EVs
If only someone could do something about the parking!