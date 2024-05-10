Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Hochul Signs ‘Sammy’s Law’ Edition

Gov. Hochul signed Sammy's Law on Thursday. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EDT on May 10, 2024

Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul|

Amy Cohen, whose late son Sammy inspired the passage of an eponymous law to let the city control its own speed limits, speaking alongside Gov. Hochul on Thursday.

Gov. Hochul signed Sammy's Law on Thursday. Click here for our coverage of the governor's appearance in Brooklyn to sign the bill, in which she endorsed extending the city's red light camera program — but did not say whether she also supports expanding it to more locations.

Mayor Adams appeared at the bill signing, but once again hedged on how much he plans to take advantage of the authority vested in him by the new law to make speed limits on certain city streets as low as 20 miles per hour.

"All streets are not the same and we should not have speed limits within the entire city based on the makeup of one belief or one philosophy," Adams said on Thursday — echoing similar comments from earlier this week.

The law takes effect on June 19, after which it will be up to the City Council to legislate a new citywide speed limit and Adams's Department of Transportation to decide whether to set slower — or faster — speed limits on any streets.

All eyes turn to the DOT, which will hopefully put out some sort of plan for what it will do with its new powers in the coming months.

In other news:

  • Curbed dove into the arrival of e-cargo bikes to NYC streets.
  • Policing Palestine protests is costing the NYPD a pretty penny. (Gothamist, NY Post)
  • Not even innocent dog walkers were safe from the NYPD's crackdown at City College last week. (Hell Gate)
  • Council Member Yusef Salaam shows how he feels about bus riders. (Jeff Coltin via Twitter)
  • Police chase ends with one pedestrian dead at hands of hit-and-run driver. (NY Daily News)
  • And, finally, the best laid plans of NYC DOT run up against the cold hard reality of Jay Street placard abuse:
David Meyer@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

