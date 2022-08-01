Monday’s Headlines: August 1 Tolls for Thee Edition

It’s Aug. 1, which means two things: Where the hell is this summer going and finally, drivers can now be caught speeding in school zones all day, every day.

Yes, at long last, as of 12:01 a.m. the morning, the city’s speed cameras will start spitting out tickets 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Department of Transportation has been on a month-long “awareness” campaign, though it’s likely that drivers will still complain.

Oh, right, local news is on the story, so of course there were plenty of stories airing the facts (that most deaths occur when the cameras were forced to be off) and the misguided spin (complaints from drivers who see reckless driving as something for which they should not be punished). The Rockaway Wave led in the latter regard. And the Post irresponsibly quoted a guy claiming that drivers can get tickets for going 5 miles per hour above the speed limit — sorry, Rupert, but the tickets only kick in when a driver is going 11 miles per hour or more above the speed limit.

Gridlock Sam praised the cameras in the Daily News.

But for the most part, coverage was cursory. And, the Staten Island Advance tossed in a review of the history of New York’s speed cameras, in case you want to take a trip down Memory Lane (which should have a speed camera!)

In other news from a busy weekend: