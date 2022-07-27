Wednesday’s Headlines: Big Day in the City Edition

There’s a lot on the schedule today for the livable streets and anti-boondoggle crowd.

First, the state’s obscure Public Authorities Control Board is expected to do the “three-men-in-a-room” thing and rubber-stamp the Hochulomo real estate swindle known as the Penn Station renovation project today. Lots of papers previewed the vote (NY Post, amNY), but deeper analysis was penned by Dave Colon in Streetsblog and Nicole Gelinas in the Post.

Then, at 11 a.m. (if you believe the NYPD) or 2 p.m. (if you believe the Department of Transportation), the NYPD and the DOT will hold a presser at East Houston Street and First Avenue to raise more awareness for the fact that New York’s speed cameras will start spitting out tickets 24 hours a day, seven days a week starting on Monday, Aug. 1. Deputy Chief Michael Pilecki will join DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez at the event.

In other news: