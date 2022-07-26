Tuesday’s Headlines: Just Pay for the Damn Subway Already Edition

Yesterday’s MTA board meeting was the usual high-stakes game over how to pay for public transit, aka the lifeblood of the city and region.

The talk was about shortfalls and dedicated funding streams (amNY, NYDN), precipitous ridership declines (NY Post), out-year budget brinksmanship (Streetsblog). The City had a good angle: McKinsey & Co., which has been so wrong about so much with regard to the city, got its forecasts wrong.

We’re tired of it.

Simply stated, millions of New Yorkers depend on transit: So, stop with the neo-liberal blather. Get congestion pricing working. Put a price tag on every one of our three million “parking” spaces to fund transit. Get people out of cars and onto trains and buses before the whole goddamn town is underwater because of climate change.

Please.

Kevin Duggan of amNY, as he often does, found a silver lining in the meeting: The MTA inked a deal to roll out cell service in its tunnels and provide free Wi-Fi at its stations. The Daily News dug into a document for an early morning dispatch: The agency will vote on fixing Roosevelt-era signals in Brooklyn before working on busy lines with newer (Nixon- and Reagan-era!) ones.

In other news: