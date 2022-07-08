Friday’s Headlines: Mayor Adams Should Crush on This Driver Edition
Thursday was a really slow news day, so we couldn’t resist making a lead story out of this crazy driver using the Kosciuszko Bridge bike and pedestrian path as an extra lane on the already way-too-wide span:
This is a design problem, not a driver problem, and considering that a vehicular terror attack that killed 8 people in New York City started this way, it is shocking that there are @NYC_DOT @MTA segregated biking and walking paths where this is still possible. https://t.co/tb7iV07zXB
— Jessie Singer (@JessieSingerNYC) July 7, 2022
Instead of crushing illegal dirt bikes, Mayor Adams should find this driver and make an example of him.
- Advocates once again called for more safety in the Bronx after the latest spate of road violence. (Gothamist)
- More groups are urging Gov. Hochul to be more transparent about her Penn Station plans. (amNY)
- Acting on a tip, we posted a quick (but certainly high-quality!) story yesterday about NYCHA’s proposed ban on electric bikes and battery charging inside its units. The City did a deeper dive.
- Hat tip to this traffic enforcement officer who refused to follow a cop’s unlawful order to ticket a car that was actually legally parked. (NYDN)
- An 11-year-old on a bike was killed by a careless pickup truck driver in the Hamptons. (NY Post)
- A man who fixed up bikes and gave them to his neighbors has been shut down by the cops. (Riverdale Press)
- Here’s Henry Grabar linking mass shootings to the crumbling of our democracy (hint: it has to do with public space). (Slate)
- Portland raised the price of parking by 20 cents as a “climate fee.” (Willamette Week)