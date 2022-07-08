Friday’s Headlines: Mayor Adams Should Crush on This Driver Edition

Thursday was a really slow news day, so we couldn’t resist making a lead story out of this crazy driver using the Kosciuszko Bridge bike and pedestrian path as an extra lane on the already way-too-wide span:

This is a design problem, not a driver problem, and considering that a vehicular terror attack that killed 8 people in New York City started this way, it is shocking that there are @NYC_DOT @MTA segregated biking and walking paths where this is still possible. https://t.co/tb7iV07zXB — Jessie Singer (@JessieSingerNYC) July 7, 2022

Instead of crushing illegal dirt bikes, Mayor Adams should find this driver and make an example of him.