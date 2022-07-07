Thursday’s Headlines: It’s So Slow We’re Counting Tourists Edition

The tourists are back, declared The City, citing the usual metrics like hotel occupancy.

We also heard from a member of Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer’s team, so you know it must be true:

And we are seeing results already!

??Last week's foot traffic in Times Square passed pre-pandemic levels!

??NYC remains the leading hotel market in the US – our hotels are full & we're close to recovering to 2019 levels

??NYC recovered 96% of our jobs, gaining 85K since Jan 1 — Emma Pfohman (@emmapfohman) July 6, 2022

Maybe everyone will stay in Times Square so the rest of us can enjoy the rich-person-free summer in the Big Apple — like maybe by taking a ferry to the Rockaways. Speaking of which, that story leads the news from a slow day:

Can’t we monitor air quality without a fleet of cars? (NY Post)

And, finally, Connecticut Gov. Chris Murphy is walking across the Nutmeg State. This is what he does:

Catching @ChrisMurphyCT on his walk across CT, he had this note for state leaders: more sidewalks! He's on Day 3 of his annual walk, he says it's critical for him to do to make sure he's getting the job done in Washington. Hear more from my time with him at 6 @WFSBnews. pic.twitter.com/wUJR3hXeIH — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) July 6, 2022

And that’s all, folks. Ride today if you can, though it may sprinkle briefly a bit later.