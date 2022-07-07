Thursday’s Headlines: It’s So Slow We’re Counting Tourists Edition
The tourists are back, declared The City, citing the usual metrics like hotel occupancy.
We also heard from a member of Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer’s team, so you know it must be true:
And we are seeing results already!
??Last week's foot traffic in Times Square passed pre-pandemic levels!
??NYC remains the leading hotel market in the US – our hotels are full & we're close to recovering to 2019 levels
??NYC recovered 96% of our jobs, gaining 85K since Jan 1
— Emma Pfohman (@emmapfohman) July 6, 2022
Maybe everyone will stay in Times Square so the rest of us can enjoy the rich-person-free summer in the Big Apple — like maybe by taking a ferry to the Rockaways. Speaking of which, that story leads the news from a slow day:
- Comptroller Brad Lander, fresh from his devastating audit of the Department of Transportation’s Brooklyn Bridge project, said that the Economic Development Corporation is hiding its actual costs for the NYC Ferry system, which should move to a pricing system that protects commuters, but soaks casual riders. You know it’s a big story when tout le monde covers it: Streetsblog, NYDN, NY Post, NY Times, amNY, Gothamist, The City,
- One day after we praised a Department of Sanitation Tik Tok video pointing out the selfishness of drivers, the Post did the opposite.
- The city’s new deal with lifeguards should solve a problem that Hell Gate keeps pointing out. (amNY, Gothamist, NY Post)
- Look out for milling on the Kent Avenue bike lane:
?? #bikenyc – hipster highway / @BKGreenway on Kent Ave is milled with zero warning from @NYC_DOT. This is dangerous. /cc @StreetsblogNYC @LincolnRestler @NBk_TA pic.twitter.com/9S8VQ3pOgZ
— noel hidalgo • ?????? (@noneck) July 6, 2022
- Can’t we monitor air quality without a fleet of cars? (NY Post)
- And, finally, Connecticut Gov. Chris Murphy is walking across the Nutmeg State. This is what he does:
Catching @ChrisMurphyCT on his walk across CT, he had this note for state leaders: more sidewalks!
He's on Day 3 of his annual walk, he says it's critical for him to do to make sure he's getting the job done in Washington. Hear more from my time with him at 6 @WFSBnews. pic.twitter.com/wUJR3hXeIH
— Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) July 6, 2022
And that’s all, folks. Ride today if you can, though it may sprinkle briefly a bit later.