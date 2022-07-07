Thursday’s Headlines: It’s So Slow We’re Counting Tourists Edition

Well not quite, but you get the idea.
Well not quite, but you get the idea.

The tourists are back, declared The City, citing the usual metrics like hotel occupancy.

We also heard from a member of Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer’s team, so you know it must be true:

Maybe everyone will stay in Times Square so the rest of us can enjoy the rich-person-free summer in the Big Apple — like maybe by taking a ferry to the Rockaways. Speaking of which, that story leads the news from a slow day:

  • Comptroller Brad Lander, fresh from his devastating audit of the Department of Transportation’s Brooklyn Bridge project, said that the Economic Development Corporation is hiding its actual costs for the NYC Ferry system, which should move to a pricing system that protects commuters, but soaks casual riders. You know it’s a big story when tout le monde covers it: Streetsblog, NYDN, NY Post, NY Times, amNY, Gothamist, The City,
  • One day after we praised a Department of Sanitation Tik Tok video pointing out the selfishness of drivers, the Post did the opposite.
  • The city’s new deal with lifeguards should solve a problem that Hell Gate keeps pointing out. (amNY, Gothamist, NY Post)
  • Look out for milling on the Kent Avenue bike lane:

  • Can’t we monitor air quality without a fleet of cars? (NY Post)
  • And, finally, Connecticut Gov. Chris Murphy is walking across the Nutmeg State. This is what he does:

And that’s all, folks. Ride today if you can, though it may sprinkle briefly a bit later.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Upper West Siders: What Would You Fix?

By Clarence Eckerson Jr. |
In the first of many shorts we will present over consecutive days, The Open Planning Project’s Executive Director Mark Gorton tours the streets of the Upper West Side with neighbor Lisa Sladkus pointing out problems in advance of the November 6 Streets Renaissance Workshop with Jan Gehl. Today’s topic is: Double Parking. Parking policy is […]

French Trains Turn $1.75B Profit, Leave American Rail in the Dust

By Ben Fried |
The Guardian reports that SNCF, France’s national rail company, is taking advantage of a boom in ridership to make aggressive plans for expansion. While SNCF positions itself to help ease the impact of high fuel prices on the French public, what are American leaders preparing to do? Drilling offshore and taking a few hits from […]

Eyes on the Street: Protection for Cyclists on Bruckner Boulevard

By Ben Fried |
DOT crews were out on Bruckner Boulevard yesterday putting in Jersey barriers to protect a new two-way bike lane. The bikeway will run for half a mile between Hunts Point Avenue and Longwood Avenue, the first phase in what should eventually be a link between the Bronx River Greenway and Randall’s Island. For the time being, it will terminate […]

Memorializing Pedestrian Victims in Portugal

By Brad Aaron |
In Lisbon, Portugal, pedestrian advocates have replaced zebra stripes in some crosswalks with names of pedestrians killed by cars. This action seems to have at least some government support, and it did gain media attention, but what of its effectiveness as a safety tool in and of itself?  Obviously, the design speaks loud and clear […]